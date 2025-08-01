Beeville Police Association raises concerns as city council discusses budget changes

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Beeville Police Association, an organization made up of personnel within the Beeville Police Department, expressed disappointment on social media about a recent budget workshop meeting where city council members discussed moving funds from a vacant position.

"I'm gonna instruct you, John, to move the funding for the assistant chief of police position back into the general fund," City Councilman, Benny Puente said.

City Manager John Benson clarified that the council is examining options following the retirement of the former assistant police chief.

"With the assistant police chief position being open, that's an opportunity to look at the best use of those dollars or if there's a way it could be used in a more impactful way within the department with other staff in a different staffing level," Benson said.

Benson emphasized that the discussion has been mischaracterized by some in the community.

"There's a misunderstanding that it wasn't defunding the police department, defunding takes on a whole different meaning," Benson said.

In response to the ongoing discussions, the Beeville Police Association issued a statement defending their position.

“The Council voted to defund and eliminate the Assistant Chief of Police position — a role that’s been in place in our department since the 1970s. For over 50 years, Beeville has had an Assistant Chief helping lead and support the department, and until now, the City has always managed to fund this position while still providing officers with the equipment they need. Suddenly, and without prior public discussion, that leadership role is gone. The City’s position appears to be that they’re still providing equipment and other line items to the department, and that somehow justifies cutting leadership. But that argument doesn’t hold up. Equipment and command structure are not interchangeable. You can’t replace experienced leadership with radios or patrol cars. The Assistant Chief isn’t a luxury — it’s a critical part of how this department functions day to day. This role provides essential oversight of operations so that the Chief can focus on broader strategic goals and community engagement. The Assistant Chief is a key decision-maker during crises and large incidents, and a frontline resource for supervising officers. Removing this position places additional burden on every remaining member of leadership — and in public safety, delay and disorganization can cost lives. Another concern we have is how this was done. The decision came with no prior notice or consultation. The City Council entered into executive session to discuss this issue and the public had no opportunity to weigh in. This was done out of sight and sound, with no input, not even from the department it impacts. That’s not how responsible government should operate — especially when public safety is on the line. Our message is simple: We urge the City Council to reverse this decision and work with us — not against us — to find responsible budget solutions that don’t compromise safety or leadership. Cutting this position is a short-sighted move that weakens our department and jeopardizes the safety of both our officers and our residents. We’re not here to stir controversy. We’re here to stand up for what’s right — for our department, for our officers, and for every member of the Beeville community. We invite residents to contact their council members and make their voices heard as well as being open to communication with the current city council. Public safety should never be negotiable.”

No final decision has been made as the Beeville City Council continues discussions on the future of the position.

Budget workshop meetings are held every Tuesday at 5:30pm with public participation welcomed. The final meeting is scheduled for August 25.