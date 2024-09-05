Beeville ISD superintendent provides update on Bond 2024

BEEVILLE, Tx — Beeville Independent School District Superintendent Travis Fanning said the Bond 2024 project is on track.

Bond 2024 is a $62 million initiative aimed at improving schools within Beeville ISD. The largest project under this bond is the construction of a new elementary school, which will consolidate students from FMC Elementary and RA Hall Elementary under one roof.

KRIS 6 spoke with Superintendent Fanning after a meeting with teachers, nurses, and other stakeholders to discuss potential floor plans. Fanning emphasized the importance of community input, stating that, "I think this is a beautiful school, we should do this. But at the same time, I don't live in that building every day."

“So we brought all of those stakeholders in to really give their authentic input on what we needed to do to make this building one of a kind and the best for our community.”

Fanning noted that security and providing students with updated learning facilities are top priorities for the new school. With both existing schools being several decades old, he said, "All of those different new and innovative things that have come in the last few decades that we currently don't have in our school district, they were really excited about."

The new elementary school will be built on the site of RA Hall Elementary. However, the demolition will not begin until the summer of 2026. Fanning and the board aim to open the new facility in August of that year.

