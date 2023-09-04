Bee-havior in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Flour Bluff, a local backyard beekeeper, showed us how the bees are doing right now considering the extreme temperatures the Coastal Bend has been experiencing.

"They're not making honey right now. This is the time you need to treat for mites,” local beekeeper, Kevin Donahue said.

That might be the case, but the bees haven't made it easy.

"A couple of the hives got rambunctious and were really going after me. That was no fun,” Donahue said.

Donahue has been raising bees for the last two years. This summer, he's noticed his bees have become more aggressive.

"That's a trait from some of the wild bees that live in Northern Texas and South Texas. They are very aggressive,” Donahue said.

Donahue suspects the heat has made them act up. The extreme temperatures also not helping with the dry conditions making it more difficult for his bees to pollinate.

Donahue said it was looking dry and bare until Tropical Storm Harold brought some relief.

"Before the storm most of the grass was brown there was no growth at all. I would assume, it will help the bees out,” Donahue said.

With some flowers in bloom this will help bees like Donahue's fuel up before it gets too cold.

"In fall they may be able to gather enough nectar to survive the winter if not they need to be fed,” Donahue said.

If Donahue’s bees survive the winter. They will be divided up into 25 hives, hopefully approximately 100 gallons of honey.