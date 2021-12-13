Bee County searching for missing 11-year-old

Bee County is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

According to a post from the Bee County Office of Emergency Management, Sophia Aguilar went missing from the Windridge Subdivision off of FM 351.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, a possible yellow polo, and a possible grey hoodie.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office says several agencies are assisting search. According to a post from the sheriff's office, K-9 units are on the ground as well as law enforcement, EMS, fire department personnel, and the US Coast Guard is assisting with air support.

Information that could help law enforcement to find her should be reported to the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

