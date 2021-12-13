Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bee County searching for missing 11-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Bee County OEM
Sophia-Aguilar.png
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:29:52-05

Bee County is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

According to a post from the Bee County Office of Emergency Management, Sophia Aguilar went missing from the Windridge Subdivision off of FM 351.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve undershirt, a possible yellow polo, and a possible grey hoodie.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office says several agencies are assisting search. According to a post from the sheriff's office, K-9 units are on the ground as well as law enforcement, EMS, fire department personnel, and the US Coast Guard is assisting with air support.

Information that could help law enforcement to find her should be reported to the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education