Bee County family deals with stray bullets on their property

BEEVILLE, Texas — On the the outskirts of Beeville, gun shots are not uncommon to hear. It's when bullets start falling from the sky that residents start having problems.

“My kids found a bullet in the pool after hearing gun fire that’s when I got a little more upset,” Tanya Rivas said.

Her family spends a lot of time in the backyard, especially during the summer. And as of late, they’re hearing gun fire closer to their property.

While her daughter and friend were swimming, they found the bullet in the pool. Thinking it must have come from the gun fire they heard the day before.

And this wasn’t the first time.

Her husband had a close call.

“He was outside next to his work truck, it hit his tail light and busted it out," said Rivas. "And we called the sheriff’s department and they came out and they told us there was nothing they could really do about it.”

Rivas said she’s tried calling the sheriff’s office and game warden.

“Everyone here knows that no one is going to do anything about it,” she said.

Bee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones said they often respond to calls of gun fire outside city limits.

He said they are familiar and have responded to Rivas’s calls, but said it’s hard to catch the people shooting if they can’t connect them to the crime shortly after.

Following her latest instant, Rivas posted the problem to social media where people have suggested talking to the people shooting.

“I don’t feel comfortable doing that. I had a couple people suggest that I go talk to them, but I don’t know if they’re friendly or they might get offended,” Rivas said.

She feels like she’s out of options.

“Now, if we hear gunfire, I have to keep them inside. I feel like they’re (sheriff's office) not going to do anything unless someone gets hurt,” she said.

We reached out to other neighbors who have similar experiences, but they weren’t comfortable with interviews.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the Action 10 News App.