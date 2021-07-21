Beck and Masten GMC presents $20,000 to Corpus Christi Police Foundation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Top City of Corpus Christi officials and officers gathered at the police department this afternoon as Beck and Masten Buick GMC presented a $20,000 check for to The Corpus Christi Police Foundation.

This money will go directly toward the foundation's 2021 Fourth Annual Black The Blue Clay Shoot, a tournament aimed at raising funds to provide additional training, equipment and education for the city's police department.

“Our mission is to create a safer Corpus Christi and strengthening the bond between the Corpus Christi Police Department and the citizens they serve” says Cissy Garcia, executive director of The Corpus Christi Police Foundation. “It’s good to see how other community minded people are supporting our efforts.”

This is the second year Beck and Masten Buick GMC have sponsored the police foundation’s clay shoot and hope for a big turn out this year.

The 2021 Back The Blue Clay Shoot is scheduled for Saturday October 9 at Lonesome Dove Ranch in Mathis. Experienced and novice shooters are invited to attend. You can learn more on how to participate here.