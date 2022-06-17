'Beat the Heat' returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat is on, and the city of Corpus Christi is partnering with Reliant Energy to help residents keep cool.

Today kicked off the 13th annual 'Beat the Heat' program in Corpus Christi. Launched with the help of Reliant, multiple free cooling centers will be open through September.

"The city's partnership with Reliant has allowed us to provide helpful resources for our residents to beat the heat, from the establishment of cooling centers to at-home essentials," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "It is important that we keep our residents safe and protected from the Texas heat and providing education on energy efficiency helps everyone."

Along with air-conditioned cooling centers, the program also offers curbside pick-up stations with snacks, activities, and tools to help people keep cool at home.

There are four free cooling center locations now available throughout the city:



Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.

Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton St.

Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner St.

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

"These centers are air conditioning spaces — air-conditioned spaces — that are open to everyone from now until the end of September," Reliant Energy Representative, Rolando Salinas said. "Anyone who wants a little relief from the heat can come in, maybe get a little refreshment, maybe participate in a little activity while they're cooling off."

Increased temperatures usually lead to increased bills, so Reliant is also providing energy-saving tips to save money. Resources and assistance plan to help people in Corpus Christi manage their energy usage in the Texas heat while staying cool will also be available.