Beach clean up planned for March 20th

CORPUS CHRISTI — The community is being invited to help clean up the beach this weekend.

Organizers are planning to pick up any trash that was left behind by spring breakers.

It will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crews will be picking up trash from just south of the Packery Channel jetty to the seawall.

Trash bags, gloves and water will be provided for volunteers.

The goal of the clean up to protect the sea life and educate the public about the importance of taking care of area beaches.