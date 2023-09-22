Battle of Ia Drang survivor dies, laid to rest in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Born and raised in Corpus Christi, United States Veteran Jesus 'Jesse' Hernandez will be laid to rest at the place he called home after passing away Sept. 12 from a stroke at 89-years-old.

Hernandez was the only son in his family, and after graduating from Miller High School in 1951, he volunteered to serve his country soon after in the U.S Army. He was sent to Vietnam in 1965 where he fought in the Battle of Ia Drang, the first major battle of the Vietnam War.

His family said he was the only survivor in his military outfit, but was just one of thousands in the battle.

"He said the hardest thing going to the battle was that they trained together for the Air CAP unit as a group and he got to know the people so much, and when he lost people around him it was really, really hard," Hernandez's youngest daughter Judy Garner said.

Hernandez was sent back to Vietnam a few years after for a second time. His family said for about 30 years after, their father would not talk about his experience. He even declined to speak about it for the "We Were Soldiers" book and movie. They said he wasn’t ready at the time, but eventually found healing when he opened up to other veterans who shared similar experiences.

"The battles that he was in, he would get sad and have nightmares. He would hear them calling his name. He had a friend that fell and he couldn’t get to him, and he heard him yelling his name and he never got to him," Garner said.

Hernandez's oldest son Jesus Hernandez III decided to follow in his fathers footsteps by joining the United States Air Force, even after hearing his fathers war stories.

"His helicopter got shot down... he slid out tree top level and was drowsy and couldn't really see and he saw some figures coming at him. That’s the most scared he’s ever been in Vietnam because he didn’t know if that was Vietnam or what, and he couldn’t get the weapon off his shoulders from his injuries. Come to find out they were Americans soldiers," Hernandez III said.

He looked up to his father and said he inspired him to be organized and tough.

Hernandez served for 24 years and attained the rank of First Sergeant. He received several medals and commendations for his service. He then retired and continued serving his country as a civil service employee.

"He never liked to brag about what he did or what he went through. He was very proud, but he was silent about it. He kept it in internally. He knew what he did and what he did for the country," Garner said.

Hernandez's viewing is Friday, Sep. 22 from 5-9 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home. His service is Saturday, Sep. 23 at Sacred Heart Church. The public is welcome to attend.

"Any friend of his is a friend of ours," Hernandez III said.

Hernandez Jr. will now lay to rest with his mother, who he loved dearly, in the place he loved just the same.

"He would be dancing right now knowing that he’s back in Corpus," Garner said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.