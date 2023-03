CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a lot of excitement over at Banquette Elementary on Tuesday. School officials cut the ribbon on the school's newly renovated library.

The facility features new floors, a new workspace, and new furniture among other amenities.

The renovation cost $150,000. The money came courtesy of funds from a federal grant that was awarded to the Education Service Center Region 2.

