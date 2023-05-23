Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Band hall to be named after Ram Chavez

Band hall to be named after Ram Chavez
Band hall to be named after Ram Chavez
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 07:42:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCISD School Board voted Monday night to rename the band hall at Veterans Memorial High School after Ram Chavez.

Chavez served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Silver Star for his heroics. Ram Chavez is also the founder of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band.

Mr. Chavez was a band director for CCISD at Cullen Middle School as well as Ray High School and a jazz band director at Moody High School.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops