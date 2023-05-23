Band hall to be named after Ram Chavez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCISD School Board voted Monday night to rename the band hall at Veterans Memorial High School after Ram Chavez.

Chavez served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Silver Star for his heroics. Ram Chavez is also the founder of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band.

Mr. Chavez was a band director for CCISD at Cullen Middle School as well as Ray High School and a jazz band director at Moody High School.

