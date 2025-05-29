Baker Middle School student Isaac Cancio's battle to become the nation's top speller comes to an end

UPDATE: 5:05 P.M.- Isaac Cancio battle to be the top speller in the Scripps National Spelling Bee has to come an end. Isaac lost in the 9th round of competition after the Judge asked Cancio to spell choristate. He, in turn, spelled it christate.

Great job, Isaac, representing the Coastal Bend! We are all very proud of you.

UPDATE: 3:05 P.M. - Isaac has advanced to the 8th round! He is one of only 40 spellers left in the competition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wednesday marks the second day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Baker Middle School's very own Isaac Cancio has made it through 6 rounds.

The 14-year-old 8th grader is one of 200 students from around the country taking part in the national spelling bee.

The semi-finals and quarter-finals are on Wednesday, with the finals set for Thursday.

Isaac is speller 205. Here's a look at his journey so far:

Round 1/ Spelling Round - Cancio spelled "point d'appui" correctly

42 spellers were eliminated, 201 advanced to Round 2

Round 2/ Spelling Round - Judge: What is another word for dawdle? Cancino responded "loiter"

18 spellers were eliminated, 183 advanced to Round 3

Round 3/ Written Test (Those who scored at least 13 on the test advanced to round 4)- Cancio passed

84 spellers eliminated, 99 advanced to Round 4

Round 4/ Spelling Round - Cancio spelled "Malaysia" correctly

11 spellers eliminated, 88 spellers advanced to Round 5

Round 5/ Vocabulary Round - Judge: If you are avid about something, you. Cancino responded "crave it eagerly"

15 spellers eliminated, 73 spellers advanced to Round 6

Round 6/ Spelling Round- Cancio spelled "tropholytic" correctly

16 spellers eliminated, 57 spellers advancing to Round 7

We want to wish Isaac and all the other spellers good luck.

