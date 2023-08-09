Back-to-school resources for students in need at CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With thousands of students heading back to school, there may be many challenges they face. For those who are considered low income, it may be hard for their families to afford school supplies, food and even clothing.

However, there are many resources being offered to help those students achieve success this school year.

“At (the Corpus Chrisiti Independent School District), we understand that and we’re trying to do just something, even the smallest, to eliminate that barrier to get our students ready for school," Maria Iyescas, CCISD's Mental Health Services Coordinator said.

Although Iyescas works in mental health with the district, she also oversees assisting social workers and their cases with families in need. She emphasized it's district’s mission to make sure every student is prepared for the school year.

However, they do understand the reality is that some families struggle with asking for help.

“We want families to know that they’re not alone," Iyescas said," Please ask for help, the help is available and if we cannot provide it here at CCISD, our social workers — our motto is ‘we do what it takes.’"

The district offers dozens of assistance programs including “Caring Corner,” which allows families to pick up free clothing, shoes, school supplies and hygiene products. But help is not limited to when class is in session.

CCISD has partnered with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to provide meals to students and their families through their kid’s backpack program.

“They’re able to receive food for the weekend. It’s enough, it’s breakfast, it’s some lunch, some snacks and drinks," Iyescas said.

CCISD is not alone in their effort to give back. Communities in Schoolsis also setting students up for success. It's a non-profit organization that offers youth community resources to transform how they see and experience the world around them.

They create a unique case plan for every student in hopes to address every barrier they're facing in and out of school.

“We encourage them to come to school, we do home visits. We work with the teachers very closely to ensure that Johnny has what it takes to continue to thrive in their classroom," Gloria Taylor, Communities in Schools Executive Director said.

Along with offering tutoring services, mental health counseling and college prep for seniors, Communities in Schools emphasizes that no one will be left behind.

“We won’t say 'no' to anyone. If a student comes on the first day and they're lacking some of the supplies or all of the supplies, we will look in our closet and help them out," Taylor said.

With other resources offered across the Coastal Bend, the hope is that families take advantage of them, so the only thing students have to focus on is the bright future that lies ahead.