Automotive repair shop is working to keep up with customers vehicle repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man took his car to Staples Tire and Automotive on Ayers Street in September of 2020.

After making several repair payments he's still without his car.

In total he paid over $8,000 to get the motor on his classic Cadillac repaired.

"It took me about 6 months to make the full payment from September of 2020,” he said.

He said he started to worry about the progress on his vehicle after he paid his account in full.

"I would visit them about once a month or once every two months to check on the status of my El Dorado and for the longest time it was at that garage section,” he explained.

His worries didn't stop there.

"2020 through early 2022 nobody attempted to contact me at any time,” said the Cadillac owner.

For a month Staples Tire and Automotive was closed. He tried visiting them during office hours and calling to learn more about his car. At this point he called the police and the Better Business Bureau for help.

“You get assigned a case number and there's further investigation on the call,” said CCPD.

The owner of Staples Tire and Automotive, Frank Becerill confirms he did have to close for a month. Becerill said he was in Mexico when he got sick with COVID-19.

Leaving his staff in charge. When he came back, he learned his business was not being taken care of and let go of most of his staff.

Now, Becerill is working to finish the cars he has in the shop, including the repairs on the 1969 Cadillac El Dorado.

Those repairs should take about a month to complete.