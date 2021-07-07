Watch
At least 10 Rockport streets closed due to significant flooding

Significant flooding in Rockport, Texas has caused some road closures in the area.
Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Michelle Haskin
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 13:05:38-04

ROCKPORT, Texas — Significant flooding in Rockport, Texas has caused some road closures in the area.

"The city of Rockport urges everyone to heed the weather advisory, turn around and don't drown," says a release from the city.

A release from Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth details the streets that are closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

  • Chaparral between Verne and Business 35
  • Marker Street between Verne and Fuqua
  • Champions at Traylor
  • Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro
  • FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35
  • Market Street from S. Austin St. to S. Magnolia St.
  • 100 block of Sparks Drive (not in city)
  • Bois D'Arc (Lamar)

The city also noted several area retention ponds that are overflowing in the Country Club, Captains Bay, and Woody Acres areas.

