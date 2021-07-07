At least 10 Rockport streets closed due to significant flooding

ROCKPORT, Texas — Significant flooding in Rockport, Texas has caused some road closures in the area.
"The city of Rockport urges everyone to heed the weather advisory, turn around and don't drown," says a release from the city.
A release from Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth details the streets that are closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
- Chaparral between Verne and Business 35
- Marker Street between Verne and Fuqua
- Champions at Traylor
- Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro
- FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35
- Market Street from S. Austin St. to S. Magnolia St.
- 100 block of Sparks Drive (not in city)
- Bois D'Arc (Lamar)
The city also noted several area retention ponds that are overflowing in the Country Club, Captains Bay, and Woody Acres areas.