At least 10 Rockport streets closed due to significant flooding

ROCKPORT, Texas — Significant flooding in Rockport, Texas has caused some road closures in the area.

"The city of Rockport urges everyone to heed the weather advisory, turn around and don't drown," says a release from the city.

A release from Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth details the streets that are closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chaparral between Verne and Business 35

Marker Street between Verne and Fuqua

Champions at Traylor

Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro

FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35

Market Street from S. Austin St. to S. Magnolia St.

100 block of Sparks Drive (not in city)

Bois D'Arc (Lamar)

The city also noted several area retention ponds that are overflowing in the Country Club, Captains Bay, and Woody Acres areas.