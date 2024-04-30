Arrest made in connection to threat made to Miller High School

UPDATE:

An arrest has been made in connection to a threat made to Miller High School's campus.

"I know that after reviewing the post, we begin an investigation. We did so in connection with the city police department. We did a home visit. They identified who the poster was, and an arrest was made," said Coprus Christi Independent School Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

According to Chief Warnke, an anonymous tip was received internally.

"Because it was online, you know, the snowball effect. One person sees it and posts it. Someone else sees it and then posts it," said Chief Warnke.

Police say the juvenile male who was arrested is a Miller High School student.

ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi Independent School District plans to heighten security at Roy Miller High School Tuesday morning as they investigate a possible threat.

According to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, they are investigating a threat shared on social media. The details are very preliminary but he could confirm there would be some extra police presence while they try to work out the situation.

The school warned parents about the threat and the increase in police presence on its Facebook page late Monday evening. In that post, they thanked everyone for notifying the district about the post they saw on social media.

