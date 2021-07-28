Ark Assessment Center sets fundraising auction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter is a local non-profit organization that provides shelter to abused and neglected children in the Coastal Bend.

The pandemic has forced them to cancel their fundraising gala, and now they need your help.

“The need is still there,” said Sister Milagros Tormo, president of The Ark. “We need to do whatever we can for our children. I want to also say that these kids, they are very important because they are not an orphanage. It’s children that are abused, nobody is supposed to be abused.”

They're hosting a silent auction to raise funds.

You can bid on more than 100 items that include gift certificates, home decor, toys and travel vouchers.

The auction will run from Aug. 19-22.