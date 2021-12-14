Watch
APPD: Man who allegedly performed lewd sex acts at Walmart identified

Incident occurred late Monday afternoon at Walmart
Courtesy photo: Aransas Pass police.
Man accused of performing lewd sex act, exposing himself at Aransas Pass Walmart
The car the alleged suspect fled the scene from the Walmart at Aransas Pass
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:51:13-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

At 3:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Aransas Pass police announced the suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl Monday afternoon at the Aransas Pass Walmart has been identified and they are "working on bringing the suspect to justice."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Aransas Pass police are looking for a heavyset young man with a black hair and beard who allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl Monday afternoon at the Aransas Pass Walmart.

Police say the unknown male assailant allegedly exposed his genitals and committed a deviant sex act in front of the girl between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is described as a heavyset young white male who could possible be Hispanic, police say. He was wearing a facemask for much of his time in the store, but his face can be seen when exiting the store.

The suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.

The man drove off from the store in a four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck. No license plate number is available.

If you know more information about this man, contact Tri-County Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward!

