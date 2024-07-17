Watch Now
Aransas Pass Police Department searching for a man who evaded officers following traffic stop

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jul 16, 2024

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Law enforcement is searching for a Hispanic man who ran away from police following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of South 13th.

Aransas Pass Police say they received a tip that a Hispanic man they are searching for may now be in a neighboring community. All officers and assisting agencies have cleared the Aransas Pass area.

Officials searched the Aransas Pass area between S 10th and S 13th between W Deberry and W McClung for a Hispanic male — 5'06" tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs. He is described as having a bald head, a goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt and blue shorts with a gray cuff.

Aransas Pass Police Officers, an Aransas County Deputy with their K9, and a drone were all used in Tuesday's search.

"Do not attempt to make contact with this person. If you see this person or have a camera that may have footage, please give us a call at (361) 758-5224 x1 or 911," said officials with the Aransas Pass Police Department.

