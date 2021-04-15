Watch
Aransas Pass PD looking for Mercedes-Benz credit card skimmer

Suspect thought to be arriving in black Mercedes
Courtesy of Aransas Pass Police Department.
Aransas Pass looking for this suspect in a string of recent credit-card skimming scams.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 19:44:08-04

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for help in apprehending a suspect who apparently is using credit card information obtained by a skimmer device.

Police say the suspect has utilized a vehicle that appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class when arriving at the stories.

Aransas Pass police are looking for a suspect who was driving this Mercedes-Benz in a series of recent credit-card scams across the Coastal Bend.

The victim's card information was used at several stores in Corpus Christi and Aransas Pass.

If you have information or want to make an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

Please all 1-800-245-TIPS (8477) or 361-758-8477 if you have any information.

