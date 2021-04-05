Apparent trench collapse causes fatality near Buc Stadium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police and fire crews are working an industrial accident near Buc Stadium that has caused at least one fatality, according to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

CCFD is on site at the accident, which Rocha described as "a horrible industrial accident."

Witnesses in the area say the accident appears to be a trench collapse.

CCFD has to first stabilize the scene before they can recover the body. There is no identification or confirmed gender of the victim.

Rocha is on the scene leading the fire department's efforts.

Police have reported they are shutting down the 3000 block of Leopard Street near the facility at 1 Battlin' Buc Boulevard.

CCPD says about 200 feet of the street is blocked.

