Antonio E. Garcia Art Center experiences vandalism to its property

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees of a local art center arrived to work this Monday morning in shock when they saw the exterior of their workplace had been vandalized.

At about 7 a.m., the director of the Antonio E. Garcia Art Center, Esmeralda Teran, said she pulled up to shattered pieces of their 500-pound flower pots near the front area of their property.

“It saddens me that someone would come and do so much damage to the front part of our center," Teran said.

The extent of the damages is over $600, and Teran said that many of the neighbors tell her to expect things like this to happen because of their location on the west side.

”These are challenges and barriers that we will have to face, and not just on the west side but also all over the Coastal Bend, things happen," she said. "We just have to keep going forward and not let this bring us down."

Although this isn't the first time this incident has happened, Teran added that the center isn't going anywhere.

The staff of the center is very motivated to keep going and be able to provide the community with the services they offer.

Teran said that although she is very sad about the incident, she wants to thank the community that has reached out and helped.

The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi police were contacted and are investigating the incident. There are no suspects at this moment.

For information on how to donate, click here.

