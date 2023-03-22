Annual 'Big Bloom' plant sale returning to South Texas Botanical Gardens April 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plant lovers are getting ready for the Big Bloom Sale coming up on April 1 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center.

The Big Bloom Plant Sale and $2 Community Day will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, on the Botanical Gardens grounds located at 8545 South Staples Street.

Saturday's plant sale will feature hundreds of plant varieties, orchids from Hawaii and Florida, plumeria, xeriscape, specialty vendors, butterfly and ladybug releases, a Kids Zone, and numerous Animal Ambassadors. All members enter free and can shop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

This event, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, draws big crowds from all over the Coastal Bend. The Botanical Gardens hosts the Big Bloom sale every year, but this season's event will be essential for plant lovers after this winter's big freeze.

Organizers advise participants to bring a cart for plants because there is not enough to go around. Free parking for vendors is available, and you may email kathie@stxbot.org for applications or call 361-852-2100.

For more information on the South Texas Botanical Gardens, visit their website or Facebook here.