Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Animal dumping a problem in Port Aransas

A litter of flea-infested pups were dumped Monday
Port Aransas Animal Dumping.jpg
KRIS 6 News
Port Aransas Animal Dumping.jpg
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 17:24:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas police are looking for the person responsible for dumping a container of eight puppies outside a veterinarian’s office on Monday.

Officials said the pups aren’t even four weeks old, are covered in fleas, and are in bad condition.

The animal shelter in Port Aransas is full, with only two employees in charge of taking care of the animals and investigating.

If the person is found who abandoned the puppies, police said they’ll be charged with neglect — which is a felony.

Naomi Medrano, an animal care officer, said dumping animals has become a big problem in the area.

“People leave them on the beach, running around out, in the heat with no water,” she said. “They’ll leave them in town. Thankfully, these were left outside of a business and not just by a dumpster where they can be mistaken for trash.”

Officers said, on paper, the facility is a kill shelter, but they do their very best to avoid that situation by trying to get the animals adopted or putting them in foster homes. They are looking for people willing to foster the neglected litter and other animals at the shelter, as well as dog food, cat food, and bedding donations

To foster, adopt or donate to the Port Aransas Animal Shelter call (361) 749-5941 , message them on Facebook or stop by the facility at 409 W Cotter Ave, Port Aransas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education