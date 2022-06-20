Animal dumping a problem in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas police are looking for the person responsible for dumping a container of eight puppies outside a veterinarian’s office on Monday.

Officials said the pups aren’t even four weeks old, are covered in fleas, and are in bad condition.

The animal shelter in Port Aransas is full, with only two employees in charge of taking care of the animals and investigating.

If the person is found who abandoned the puppies, police said they’ll be charged with neglect — which is a felony.

Naomi Medrano, an animal care officer, said dumping animals has become a big problem in the area.

“People leave them on the beach, running around out, in the heat with no water,” she said. “They’ll leave them in town. Thankfully, these were left outside of a business and not just by a dumpster where they can be mistaken for trash.”

Officers said, on paper, the facility is a kill shelter, but they do their very best to avoid that situation by trying to get the animals adopted or putting them in foster homes. They are looking for people willing to foster the neglected litter and other animals at the shelter, as well as dog food, cat food, and bedding donations

To foster, adopt or donate to the Port Aransas Animal Shelter call (361) 749-5941 , message them on Facebook or stop by the facility at 409 W Cotter Ave, Port Aransas.