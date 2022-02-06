Animal control officer dedicates days off to find stray dogs a home

Andy Snyder with Refugio County Animal Control is doing his best to give stray dogs a home.

“This ones name is Bow, and has mange," said Snyder as he picked up one of the stray puppies from the kennel. Snyder is an officer for Refugio County Animal Control who goes above and beyond his regular shift to make sure stray dogs can have a second chance.

After Hurricane Harvey destroyed their shed, Snyder said the new one only fits three kennels compared to Corpus Christi which can fit around 100 kennels.

He said being in a smaller county, the resources just aren’t their to invest in an animal care program like in bigger counties.

“They have a staff of kennel tech's, they have a full-time veterinarian on staff, they’ve got lab techs on staff, they’ve got everything right there," said Snyder.

Snyder said their main job as animal control is rabies control. Although he has received helped from neighboring counties and organizations, he said what would really help is an animal care program.

“Going to need all kinds of medications for the pets. You bring them in you need to vaccinate them. They have an illness you need to treat it, you need to take them to a veterinarian get it cared for," said Snyder.

With the little resources he did have, Snyder created Refugio County’s Facebook page notifying people they have their dog.

“They’ll see the picture or someone knows the dog they’ll say 'hey that's so and so’s dog. We can get it back to them'," said Snyder.

Snyder’s Facebook friend Debbie Bridge in Hazelton, Pennsylvania saw him post the dog Scarlet on the page.

Bridge said they fell in love with Scarlet immediately when they saw her picture. She said, "It took them three days to get her here and that they picked her up in New Jersey.

Snyder helped with the process of fees and transportation.

“I knew he put a lot of effort because every day there is new pictures and there’s more dogs and I’m like 'oh if only if I had more room I would want more.' He’s just an amazing person," said Bridge.

“I believe everybody deserves a chance. I'll do whatever I can to get them to a new home or to a rescue," said Snyder.

Snyder said until they can receive funds to have an animal care program, they are in need of blankets, vaccines, and other items to care for the dogs.

To help donate items, visit their Facebook Page

