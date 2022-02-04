Animal Care Services patrolling the streets for pets left in the cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services are patrolling the streets making sure that no one is violating a city ordinance.

The city ordinance states that no pet should be chained outside when the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. They have already received several calls from concerned residents about pets chained up outside.

Barbara De Leon is one of those concerned residents who is also patrolling streets herself.

"If you cannot take care of an animal, don't get one. If you don't have the space to keep them inside, don't get one because this is gonna cause them to die," she told us.

Joel Skidmore, program manager with Animal Care Services, says his department always warns violators first.

"We always want to make sure that people understand that it is a violation of our city ordinance, and that we are expecting freezing temperatures, bring your dog in as required by law," he said.

He said it's about educating before giving out citations.

