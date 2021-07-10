Anglers gather for deep sea fishing tournament

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Hundreds of anglers are in Port Aransas for the Deep Sea Roundup.

The event has been going on since the 1920's. It was originally called the Tarpon Rodeo, and its name was changed to the Deep Sea Roundup in the 1960's.

Over it's history, there have only been three times the event was canceled, once for war, once due to a hurricane, and last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say they did make changes to the event this year by moving all events outdoors for safety. So far they say it's been a huge success. Close to 300 anglers from all over the country entered.

All money raised goes to the Port Aransas Boatmen's Foundation which provides scholarships to kids and to community projects.