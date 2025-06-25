An Alice family 43 years since brother's disappearance, still seeking answers

Wednesday, June 25th, marks 43 years since Ramon Jaramillo Vasquez disappeared, leaving his family still searching for closure. His sister continues to hope the community might have information that could solve the decades-old case.

Vasquez was 28 years old when he vanished. His family describes him as a loving husband, father and brother who worked hard and cared deeply for those close to him.

"If he's dead, we can give him a decent burial. It's hard. It's been hard all these years. But he's our brother and we love him - you know," Esmeralda Charles, Vasquez's sister, said.

She said she continues to hope someone in the community might have information about her brother. The urgency has increased as their 96-year-old mother was recently placed on hospice care.

The family has been working with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office on leads over the years, but without success. Charles said investigators with the sheriff’s office said they have provided their mother’s DNA towards the investigation.

Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby reports they have two sets of skeletal remains that might be linked to this case.

Busby says the remains were sent to North Texas University in summer 2024, and authorities are currently awaiting DNA results to determine who these individuals are. There is no time frame on when the results may return.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is urged to call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP(7867).

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!