American Legion Hall hosts backpacks giveaway in Bishop

BISHOP, Tx — The American Legion Hall hosted a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 10th, from noon to 3 p.m.

This was the fourth annual giveaway here. Over 200 backpacks containing essentials like notebooks, pencils, and paper were given away. Parents and students got to choose whichever backpack they wanted, and there was an area off to the side designated for them to enjoy some sandwiches and refreshments.

‘It's hard to get resources out here to Driscoll, Bishop and Petronilla. I feel like it's my duty to give back to the community what i can, with whatever resources i can to the community. Sometimes it's hard to go to the resources, and my main idea is to bring the resources to the area.” says Elliott Martinez (Event Organizer)

Fernando Arevalo Elliot Martinez (event organizer) with some students and their backpacks

Elliot says the reason he is so passionate about doing this drive is because he himself benefited from SOS programs to get the necessary supplies he needed as a child.

“Paying bills comes first; when it comes time to buying school supplies and things like that, it empties the pocketbooks. Whenever events like this come around, you gotta take the chance and get all you can get," says Thomas Soliz (a parent receiving backpacks for his children at the event).

If you missed this backpack giveaway, there will be another one on Tuesday, August 13th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at Petronilla Elementary.

