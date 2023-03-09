American Association of University Women book sale raises funds for Del Mar, TAMU-CC students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local book sale is raising money for scholarships for Del Mar College and Texas A&M University.

The American Association of University Women - Corpus Christi Branch will sell gently used books from Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11, at the Neyland Library located at 1230 Carmel Parkway.

Proceeds from the book sale will fund scholarships going to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students, Del Mar students, and local programs benefitting area non-profit groups.

The American Association of University Women was founded in 1881, and its mission is to advance equality for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

The Corpus Christi branch was founded in 1927 and is still very active in the Coastal Bend.

"We have several committees that take action in the community. Our mission is to empower women, and we try to do that with college and middle school students," said Kelly Gonzalez, a local member of the American Association of University Women.

Kelly Gonzalez has been a member of the AAUW for 10 years and said there will be an assortment of books for sale with "something for everyone."

"We are a book sales support organization, and it is very important we get funding so we can get scholarships for students," Gonzalez said.

The book sales are especially important because the money raised is turned around and used right here in our community.

"The STEM committee also works with different schools in the area and book sales fund that as well," Gonzale said.

The book sale will feature children's books, Texana, entertainment books, and gardening books, which start at $2 and will include special price deals.

For more information, contact Kristin Conlan at 361-548-0282.

WHERE:



Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway

WHEN:



Thursday, March 9 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Friday, March 10 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Saturday, March 11 (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)