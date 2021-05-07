Amazon set to announce new local distribution center

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Details of a new Amazon distribution facility that will bring about 100 new jobs to Nueces County will be announced at a press conference later today.

Iain Vasey, president and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, confirmed that the 140,000-square foot facility is set to open during the fall of 2021. It will host what is called a "last mile" distribution center under Amazon's delivery service known as Amazon Logisitics.

The facility will be built in unincorporated Nueces County and have a Robstown zip code. It will be in close proximity to the Interstate 69 and Highway 44 crossroads and located near the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The company provides a minimum starting wage for workers of $15 an hour and offers benefits.

It has created several similar facilities across the state but has not brought a similar one to the Coastal Bend.