Alternatives to traveling for medication

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of the murders of two Americans in Mexico, there has been reluctance and warnings about traveling to the country at this time.

However, people are still going.

More than a million Americans a year travel to Mexico for healthcare. They do this because drug prices in the U.S have steadily been increasing, making them too expensive for some.

Instead of crossing the border, there are low price alternatives that some people don't know about, like GoodRx.

"The reality is everyone is paying too much for healthcare. If I can find you savings at the pharmacy around the corner that seem like the better option, that's what we're focused on. It's not just about having the lowest price. It's about finding the most convenient solution to actually get those prescriptions and actually getting the care you need," CEO of GoodRx Doug Hirsch said.

Many people risk their lives for cheaper medication and medical procedures.

"The reality is people are driven by cost. Many of our patients don't have the money or transportation to go down to the border. Others do," Christus Sphon Dr. John Carroll said.

Insurance is meant to save consumers a few bucks, but not everyone has this option.

"Last time I went, they tried to charge me an arm and a leg and luckily I still have them, but it's expensive. I have three little girls and they all got a cold at the same time and we were out like 300 bucks. That was just for the medications and stuff," local Corpus Christi man Braxton Gay said.

GoodRx is a great option for both the insured and uninsured. It cannot be used with insurance but could be cheaper regardless.

"I have patients who have good insurance, but they complain to me about the increasing cost of co-pay on their generics. Once or twice, we find medicines that they can use the GoodRx card. They don't even use their insurance and go to a different pharmacy and get it for half the co-pay or less," Carroll said.

The rising costs of healthcare could be intimidating, but there's always another solution rather than crossing the border.

"You can approach healthcare like you approach going to the grocery store and feel comfortable that you can find a solution to stay healthy. That's what we have been doing for over a decade and that's what I've dedicated my life to. You don't just take the first plane ticket, or first tv or first car you're offered. You do your homework. Do the same thing with your healthcare," Hirsch said.