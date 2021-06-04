Alice woman dead after two-vehicle accident in Jim Wells County

A woman from Alice is dead after a vehicle hit her vehicle head-on just north of Alice.

On Thursday June 3 at around 6:40 p.m., 39-year-old Melissa Josefa Diaz was driving her Jeep Commander southwest on SH 359. The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northeast on SH 359 when they failed to stay in their single lane and veered into the southwest lane, hitting Diaz Jeep head-on.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was taken to Spohn Alice Hospital with serious injuries.

DPS troopers are further investigating the incident.

