Alice students embrace summer academic programs to get ahead

Nearly 200 students in Alice will be taking advantage of summer academic programs that allow them to earn credits before the next school year begins.

The Alice Independent School District offers two summer programs: the Summer Fast Track Academy and the Jump-Start Learning Academy. The Jump-Start Learning Academy gives students from kinder through 12th grade the time to get the help they need in certain classes. The Summer Fast Track Academy gives students the opportunity to take courses in Spanish, government, economics, or career and technology.

Andrea Arellano, who participated in the Summer Fast Track Academy, used the month-long program to complete Spanish courses before starting at Alice High School.

"When I was told that I was able to do Spanish in the summer, like to sign up for Spanish, I took the opportunity to and I was able to clear that out of my way," Arellano said.

For ambitious students like Arellano, the standard seven courses during the regular school year aren't always enough to achieve their academic goals.

"It does take up some time from your summer but - besides that it helps you get the credit and the grade for that class. It helps boosts your GPA, helps with ranking," Arellano said.

Gracie Garcia, the district's Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction, explained that the programs were created to serve students who want to get ahead, not just those who need to make up credits.

"What about the kids that are not coming to summer school for (credit) because they need to make up credit or because of the need academically. What can we do for those students as well?" Garcia said.

These programs give students flexibility in their future academic schedules and can open doors to more advanced opportunities.

"We want these kids to have an opportunity to take these courses early that frees up their schedule to take some college courses during their high school year," Garcia said.

This summer there will be nearly 200 students enrolled in the program. Sophomore Alexander Ponce is among them, taking Spanish courses to lighten his future academic load.

"This is helping me with senior year. To have, like, less of a load to worry about my senior year. And not too many classes to have," Ponce said.

Students participating in these summer programs say they appreciate the opportunity to continue learning during the break while advancing toward their long-term academic goals.

The programs start June 2.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

