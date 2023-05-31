Alice student represented Coastal Bend in Scripps National Spelling Bee

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One student from Schallert Elementary School in Alice, Texas, took the stage in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday but was eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

Jaxon Escobar qualified for the national competition after winning his regional competition.

"I'm nervous but so excited," said Jaxon Escobar in an interview with KRIS 6 News on April 4.

The 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee kicked off Tuesday morning, and 231 spellers from across the country were in Maryland for the 3-day competition.

Escobar was among the top spellers, but unfortunately, he was eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the National Spelling Bee. KRIS Communications is the proud sponsor of 11-year-old Jaxon Escobar, and we congratulate him for making it all the way to the National Competition.

Prime-time coverage of the Spelling Bee semifinals begins Wednesday night on KRIS 6 News' sister network Ion. Ion Television is on digital channel 6.5 or Spectrum Cable channel 125.

For more information on the 95th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, visit their website here.

