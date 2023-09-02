Watch Now
Alice shooting investigation halted

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Posted at 7:52 PM, Sep 01, 2023
ALICE, Tx — The investigation into Saturday, Aug. 26, shooting near South Business Hwy 281 and Palo Blanco has been halted.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, the 35-year-old male victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

KRIS 6 News had previously reported that the victim walked into an area restaurant with a gunshot wound to the left-side of his abdomen, asking for help. Police do not know where the shooting took place but did find shell casings at a tire shop near the restaurant.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and “walked out.”

Garcia told KRIS 6 News that they will reopen the case if new details are discovered or the victim cooperates with police.

