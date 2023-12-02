Alice residents embark on a clean-up challenge of Old Collins Cemetery

Two friends decided to clean-up an Alice cemetery as a Christmas gift to those resting at the cemetery and their families.

This weekend there will be a clean-up.

The Alice men are challenging lawn services and community members to help them cur overgrown grass and pick up trash.

Drive down Flournoy Road in Alice and you’ll see one of the cemeteries. The Old Collins Cemetery is the final resting place for many, but if you stop and visit people buried there – you’d see the overgrown grass and trash.

This holiday season, two friends were brainstorming a clean-up at the cemetery to give back to their hometown by cutting the dry overgrown grass that hides plots and headstones.

“It would be a nice gift,” Jesus Manuel Guerrero said.

He is wheelchair bound. He recently built himself a remote-control lawnmower. Because of his tinkering, Guerrero approached his friend Noe Gonzales, who owns 3G’s Lawn Service in Alice.

“When I built it, I was talking with Noe. We’ve been friends for years, but he also cuts my grass. I (reminded) him of the year he cut grass at the cemetery,” Guerrero said. “I thought it would be a great idea to do it again. This time I can help.”

Gonzales has been in business for six years. Four years ago, his business conducted a clean-up of the cemetery that was very successful.

However, grass grows, and the plots didn’t stay clean for long.

“It would be a great gift to the loved ones (and) for the people who can’t come out here,” Guerrero said. “It’s really tall and not everyone has the time to come out.”

The men are challenging other lawn services and the community to join them in their clean-up on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“We want to get everybody together that way we can give back,” Gonzales said. “People have moved, they’re working or just can’t need (us).”

He said anyone willing to help is wanted. Volunteers don’t need to be adults; they don’t need lawn equipment or even know how to use the equipment.

“Anyone can help,” Gonzales said. “They can help pick up trash or find another task.”

The men will be out Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Gonzales encourages anyone with questions or who wants to volunteer to call him at 361-846-0875.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.