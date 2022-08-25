Alice public works replacing part of water main at King and 9th Street intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice announced they are working on a section of a water main on the West Side of the city on Wednesday.

City of Alice Public Works crews, along with a specialized subcontractor, have begun replacing a small section of a 20-inch water main at the intersection of King and 9th Streets.

According to a release from the city, the intersection will be closed to through traffic for 10 days.

Traffic through King Street will be detoured to Wright Street, the release states.

The work will be done while still allowing water flow to residents.

Construction will run between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, over the period of the 10 work days.

