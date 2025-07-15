Alice Police to begin increasing traffic enforcement this weekend

ALICE, Texas — Slow your roll, and look both ways, because the Alice Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts starting this Saturday, July 19.

It's part of an initiative funded by the Texas Department of Transportation's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The initiative aims to reduce traffic collisions and accidents by addressing high-risk behaviors. These behaviors include speeding, driving while intoxicated (DWI), failure to use seatbelts and child safety restraints, use of cell phones and texting while driving, and violations of state and local traffic laws.

Alice Police Department hopes to keep neighbors safe on the roadways with the initiative, and urges drivers to buckle up, obey traffic laws, and avoid distractions.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!