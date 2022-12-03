Alice PD: Walmart 'ready for business' after being cleared of bomb threat

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.):

The Alice Police Department posted on their social media that they have cleared the scene at the Walmart.

"Walmart has been cleared and ready for business. Thank you to all for your patience," they stated.

Officials said they received the call at 1:55 p.m. regarding the bomb threat. Alice Police and Fire Departments were both on-scene. The Walmasrt was evacuated and a bomb dog from the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department assisted with the investigation.

There is no further information on the situation at this time.

Original Story:

According to reports from the Alice Echo-News Journal, Alice Police Department officials said they were dispatched to Walmart for a call about a bomb threat.

"The building has been evacuated and the building is being thoroughly searched. The K9 officers will also be on scene," the report states.

KRIS 6 News is still waiting for more information, and will release it as it is made available.

