Alice ISD board members get updated options for Memorial Stadium

Alice Independent School District school board members met Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, to talk about building a new Memorial Football Stadium, discussing their latest option and potential costs.

Alice ISD school board members listened to options to help make a final decision on replacing the beloved Memorial Stadium.

In January, KRIS 6 reported on the concerns of the nearly 80-year-old stadium.

A report, requested by the district, outlined the separation of the bleachers, rusty and unattached railings, and mold in the locker rooms.

New options include:



Option 1A - demolish and rebuild stadium on current location, relocating transportation department. Estimated cost $48.6 million/ estimated savings cost $43.4 million.



Option 1C - keep current track and field, demolish bleachers and structures underneath, relocating transportation department to Mary R. Garcia building. Estimated cost $41.7 million/ estimated savings cost $37.8 million.



Option 2 - build stadium on 45 acres of land near the Alice International Airport with an estimated cost of $44.6 million dollars/ estimated savings cost $38.9 million.

“And so we are continuing to evaluate what is it or in the areas that we can cut. So, we are going back to the drawing board with those couple of things,” Alice ISD SuperintendantDr. Anysia Trevino said.

Looking at the big picture of finance, each option saves money. But the cost of the options range from $37 to $48 million.

Dr. Trevino said she values the community’s opinions. So, KRIS 6 News went downtown Alice to find out what the people of Alice thought.

“Given the population here. Given that we are moving up to five a. Given the star athletes that have come out of this school and that stadium. I think we need to build a new one,” Alice small business owner Imelda Ramierez said.

Ramirez owns a small business downtown called Alice Sports and Awards. She said a new stadium is needed but should be done for a lesser price.

Another Alice resident, Yvonne Castillo, considers the memories passed down over several generations at risk if the school is demolished.

“The second option – keeping the stadium as it is and just rebuilding the bleachers and the structures. I imagine that would be a better idea because there’s just so many memories there from the past Alice athletes,” Castillo said.

Board members must decide next week which option they wants to put the hands of voters. The deadline to be placed on the May election ballot is Feb. 16.

