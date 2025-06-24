Alice International Airport serves multiple purposes for local community

The Alice International Airport serves as more than just a transportation hub for travelers—it's a vital economic driver for the community, supporting military training, hunting tourism, and local businesses.

About 65 percent of the airport's traffic comes from Navy practice flights between Alice and the Orange Grove landing field, according to Alice City Manager Michael Esparza.

"We'll get some large planes come in. Large private jets and it happens quite often especially during hunting season. A lot of those come in. You can see them parked here on the ramp," he said.

The airport, jointly owned by the city and Jim Wells County, generates revenue through land leases for planes and fuel sales.

Local resident Zeke Luna has personal experience with the facility.

"I've flown out of here probably four or five times," Luna said.

Luna, a lifelong Alice resident, said he used to fly from the airport on his friend's private jet for short trips in his younger years.

The airport's impact extends beyond its grounds, boosting business for local establishments like the Horseshoe Western Store downtown.

"And we do get them coming in. I do have them hunters coming in. People from everywhere to shop," said Inez Almaraz, who works at the store.

Timothy Viera, who lives in Benavides but works in Alice a lot, recognizes the airport's importance to the local economy.

"Everybody benefits when there is something like that," Viera said. "We want revenue for the city. We want revenue for the businesses around everywhere. If it's something that can help businesses around - we love it."

The Alice International Airport is located at 1300 Airport Road near County Road 344.

