Alice family receives keys to their new home

Christian Amber Hinojosa and her children moved into their new home.

They are the recipients of the 21st Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity home.

It’s move-in day for the Hinojosa family in Alice on Friday, May 31. Christian Amber Hinojosa and her three children were the recipients of the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity's 21st home.

Hinojosa closed on her home and board members presented her the keys to her new home.

A dream come true, Hinojosa said she's been waiting for this day since 2023 when she was first told by the Habitat for Humanity board.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be here today – Never. And now – we’re here and we’re excited. We have our home," Hinojosa said.

As the adults moved in - the kids were outside playing ball.

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization with a missionn to help families with adequate and safe housing.

For more on the organization visit their Facebook page at Jim Wells County Habitat for humanity.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.