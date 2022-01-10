Alanizes celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's all about the diamonds for one local couple.

The Alaniz family celebrated their 75th year of marriage during ceremonies over the weekend.

Paul is 94. He's a World War II, Korean and Vietnam veteran. His wife Delia is 93 years old.

She says there isn't a secret to long marriage.

"I don't know, but we've been doing as well as can be I you know, together many years," she said. "So we're still here. Getting old."

Mr. And Mrs. Alaniz have been blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Our congratulations to the entire family.