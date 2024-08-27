Agape Ranch, Quick Quack Car Wash get their "ducks in a row" for charity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A brand-new car wash got all its ducks in a row for a good cause.

Quick Quack Car Wash, located at 2740 South Staples St., debuted on Monday by offering free washes to customers. The only catch? They had to contribute a monetary donation to Agape Ranch, a local foster care and adoption service.

"It's going to help us continue to fund our programs so we can get to support foster children and families here in the Coastal Bend," Agape Ranch Community Relations Coordinator Shannon Murphy said.

The fundraiser lasted from 4-7 p.m. as cars flocked to the newest location. Every dollar that was donated will be matched by Quick Quack, and the money will be gifted to Agape Ranch on Tuesday.

"Any time we open a new site we really believe in serving our community first," Corpus Christi Quick Quack Regional Operations Manager Carla Conreux said. "It's really important to teach our team members it's not about us, it's about our community."

Agape Ranch will use the money to continue funding its programs to support foster families and kids across the Coastal Bend.

"We work on four pillars: prevention, foster care, adoption, and aged-out youth," Murphy said. "We can't do it without help. We're so thankful to have business partners like Quick Quack."

Quick Quack on South Staples will have a full grand opening on Wednesday, with fanfare including an appearance from "Quackles" its mascot.

But on Monday, it was about lending a helping hand to those who are in need.

"We're here to help and we really believe in giving back," Conreux said. "We're more than just a car wash."