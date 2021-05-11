AFT calling for the resignation of CCISD board member John Longoria

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District board member John Longoria expressed his thoughts in CCISD’s recent board meeting after the subject of math scores was presented, and members of the American Federation of Teachers are not pleased with his statements.

Members of the AFT found his comments alarming and are now calling for a resignation.

“There’s a large amount of homework that gets sent home in math, 15 problems, my question to the teacher, what are you doing in the classroom?,” asked Longoria.

These words and much more from Longoria did not sit well with members of AFT.

“We have no room for scoundrels like him on the school board,” said AFT Corpus Christi chapter president Dr. Nancy Vera.

Vera says Longoria criticizing teachers and staff within the district is unacceptable.

“He actually throws the teachers and even the principals under the bus by saying the principals have too much to do that they don’t have time to be instructional leaders, that's a problem because he obviously still doesn't get the concept of public education,” said Dr. Vera.

“My experience is being that you know, there are some teachers, just teachers dumping work, and my first question always is to that teacher, what are you doing in the classroom?,” said Longoria.

Dr. Vera is calling for the resignation of Longoria while mentioning how hard teachers with CCISD have worked, especially during an ongoing pandemic.

“If he represents public schools and he’s talking like this about the teachers, how is it, that he’s still on the school board?” asked Vera.

Our KRIS 6 news team reached out to Longoria for comment and so far, we have not gotten a response.

To hear the school board meeting click here.