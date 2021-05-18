Watch
AEP: Breaker tripping leaves 2k without power

David Sikes
Photo: Picture of AEP workers helping to reestablish electricity.
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP workers say a breaker that tripped left 2,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the northwest Corpus Christi, off of Clarkwood Road, without power.

AEP workers said the initial estimated restoration time is projected for 8 p.m. Tuesday; however, they added this initial projection could change.

