AEP: Breaker tripping leaves 2k without power

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP workers say a breaker that tripped left 2,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the northwest Corpus Christi, off of Clarkwood Road, without power.

A breaker tripping in Clarkwood area left approximately 2,000 customers in northwest Corpus Christi without power. The initial estimated restoration time is projected for 8 p.m.; however, this initial projection could change. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 18, 2021

AEP workers said the initial estimated restoration time is projected for 8 p.m. Tuesday; however, they added this initial projection could change.