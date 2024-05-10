Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Active Kemp's Ridley nesting season yields 75 nests so far along Texas coast

Kemp's Ridley turtle
Padre Island National Seashore<br/>
Kemp's Ridley turtle
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 18:39:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Nesting Season is off to a very active start, experts say.

The critical nesting season runs from late March all the way into July and is vital to the survival rates of the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species.

According to Donna J. Shaver, Chief of Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, one Kemp's Ridley nest was documented on North Padre Island on May 9.

The total number of nests found on the Texas coast this year has reached 75 — including 4 on San Jose Island  , 3 on Mustang Island,  51 on North Padre Island, 49 on Padre Island National Seashore, and 17 on South Padre Island.   

Dr. Shaver said that people need to be aware of their surroundings on the beach, especially during the spring and summer months during nesting season.

"While on the beach, it is important to keep your eyes open, especially on windy days, as this is the prime weather condition they typically nest in. If you do come across a nesting sea turtle, make sure to keep your distance as they can become easily startled and false crawl, meaning they return to the ocean without nesting," said staff at Amos Rehabilitation Keep.

As always, if you find a nesting Kemp's ridley turtle, please stand back and let her nest undisturbed and immediately notify a passing turtle patroller or call 1-866-TURTLE-5.

Area Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Facilities

Texas Sealife Center

Address: 14220 S Padre Island Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Phone: (361) 589-4023

Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK)

The University of Texas Marine Science Institute
Address: 750 Channel View Drive Port Aransas, TX 78373
Phone: (361) 749-6711
Injured Shore Bird Ark Hotline: (361) 749-6793

Texas State Aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center

Address: 4230 Rincon Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Phone: (361) 881-1210

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops