Active Kemp's Ridley nesting season yields 75 nests so far along Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Nesting Season is off to a very active start, experts say.

The critical nesting season runs from late March all the way into July and is vital to the survival rates of the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species.

According to Donna J. Shaver, Chief of Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, one Kemp's Ridley nest was documented on North Padre Island on May 9.

The total number of nests found on the Texas coast this year has reached 75 — including 4 on San Jose Island , 3 on Mustang Island, 51 on North Padre Island, 49 on Padre Island National Seashore, and 17 on South Padre Island.

Dr. Shaver said that people need to be aware of their surroundings on the beach, especially during the spring and summer months during nesting season.

"While on the beach, it is important to keep your eyes open, especially on windy days, as this is the prime weather condition they typically nest in. If you do come across a nesting sea turtle, make sure to keep your distance as they can become easily startled and false crawl, meaning they return to the ocean without nesting," said staff at Amos Rehabilitation Keep.

As always, if you find a nesting Kemp's ridley turtle, please stand back and let her nest undisturbed and immediately notify a passing turtle patroller or call 1-866-TURTLE-5.

Area Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Facilities

Address: 14220 S Padre Island Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 589-4023

The University of Texas Marine Science Institute

Address: 750 Channel View Drive Port Aransas, TX 78373

Phone: (361) 749-6711

Injured Shore Bird Ark Hotline: (361) 749-6793

Address: 4230 Rincon Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Phone: (361) 881-1210