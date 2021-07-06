Abbott: Additional emergency SNAP benefits approved for July

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has approved additional emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of July as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Abbott announced that approximately $262 million in aid for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be dispersed. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This is in addition to the already 15 percent increase in total benefits that will continue until September 2021.

The 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment should appear in accounts by July 31.

The state of Texas has provided more than $3.69 billion in benefits to Texans since April 2020.