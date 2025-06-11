AAUW Corpus Christi branch to host annual book sale supporting local scholarships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) - Corpus Christi Branch is thrilled to announce its annual book sale, set to take place from June 12 to June 14, 2025, at the Neyland Library, located at 1230 Carmel Parkway.

This cherished community event not only promotes literacy but also serves a vital purpose: providing scholarships to students attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College, while supporting local programs that benefit area nonprofit organizations.

Book enthusiasts are invited to explore a wide variety of titles during the sale. The collection will include books focusing on Texas and its rich history, children's literature, and perfect picks for summer reading, as well as a selection of works on fine art.

“We are excited to host our annual book sale again, as it provides our community with the opportunity to support education and local initiatives while enjoying a great selection of books,” said a representative from the AAUW Corpus Christi Branch. “Every book purchased helps to fund scholarships and programs that make a significant impact in our area.”

The event schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 12: 10 AM - 5 PM

Friday, June 13: 10 AM - 5 PM

Saturday, June 14: 10 AM - 1:30 PM